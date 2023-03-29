MTHS STEM students win awards during regional science and engineering fair

Mountlake Terrace High School STEM students won awards during the recent Central Sound Regional Science and Engineering Fair, a virtual competition.

MTHS STEM 12 will be participating in the Washington State Science and Engineering Fair this Saturday, April 1 at Bremerton High School.

Here are the regional results:

First place in Biological Sciences (one of only 10 category awards): Ish Natt and Sienna Pepper for their project titled “Funghi Fuel”

Office of Naval Research Award for Excellence in Science and Engineering:

Nathaniel Ballard – “Active Rudder on a Car For Increasing Lateral Force and Cornering Speed Before Tire Slippage”

Akian MacLeod – “Strength Enhancing Active-Passive Exoskeletons” Ricoh Sustainable Development Award: Annabella Mills – “Dual System Water Desalination Unit”

Stockholm Junior Water Prize: Calvin Hume – “Microplastic Pollution Within Puget Sound”

United States Air Force Award for Excellence in Science and Engineering Related to Aerospace: