MTHS stadium blankets available for purchase

Attention, Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ fans. Here’s your chance to purchase an MTHS Hawks stadium blanket, with proceeds supporting the high school’s Family, Career, Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) club.

Blankets ordered by Jan. 7 are $80 each, with delivery expected mid-February to early March. Extended ordering will be available through the end of January, but for a higher price,

The 60-inch-by-80-inch blankets are machine washable, double-sided and full color.

You can order here.