MTHS Sports Booster Club to honor college-bound athletes

The Mountlake Terrace High Sports Booster Club is hosting an event on Tuesday, June 5, honoring some of the Hawk seniors that have committed to playing sports next year at the collegiate level.
Nine seniors will be recognized at the MTHS Collegiate Athletic Commitment Celebration on Tuesday, 2 p.m. in the HUB of Mountlake Terrace High School; a reception will follow the ceremony.
MTHS Collegiate Athletic Commitment Celebration honorees:
Khyree Armstead (basketball), Yakima Valley College
Tanner Boe (baseball), University of Jamestown
Ryan Coffman (soccer), Shoreline Community College
Candace Disney (volleyball), Shoreline Community College
Zoe Goodmansen (volleyball), Shoreline Community College
Brendan Hayes (basketball), Edmonds Community College
Joan Park (cross country / track), Pacific Lutheran University
Borislov (Bobby) Stoyanov (soccer), Richmond Int’l Academic & Soccer Academy
Kendall Yackley (baseball), University of Jamestown