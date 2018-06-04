MTHS Sports Booster Club to honor college-bound athletes

1 of 8

The Mountlake Terrace High Sports Booster Club is hosting an event on Tuesday, June 5, honoring some of the Hawk seniors that have committed to playing sports next year at the collegiate level.

Nine seniors will be recognized at the MTHS Collegiate Athletic Commitment Celebration on Tuesday, 2 p.m. in the HUB of Mountlake Terrace High School; a reception will follow the ceremony.

MTHS Collegiate Athletic Commitment Celebration honorees:

Khyree Armstead (basketball), Yakima Valley College

Tanner Boe (baseball), University of Jamestown

Ryan Coffman (soccer), Shoreline Community College

Candace Disney (volleyball), Shoreline Community College

Zoe Goodmansen (volleyball), Shoreline Community College

Brendan Hayes (basketball), Edmonds Community College

Joan Park (cross country / track), Pacific Lutheran University

Borislov (Bobby) Stoyanov (soccer), Richmond Int’l Academic & Soccer Academy

Kendall Yackley (baseball), University of Jamestown