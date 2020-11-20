MTHS sponsoring pop-up food drive Nov. 20 in Sorelli Pizza parking lot

Mountlake Terrace High School is holding a pop-up drive-through food drive for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank Friday, Nov. 20 from 2-4 p.m. in the Sorelli Pizza parking lot, 22402 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace,

Items to be donated will be put in boxes in the donation truck. Of if drivers do not want to get out of cars, boxes/bins will be available for drivers to leave their donations, which will then be placed in the truck. All volunteers will wear masks and ask that donors also wear masks

Can’t make it to the Nov. 20 event? You can also leave non-perishable food items in the donation bins at the Mountlake Terrace QFC or Safeway, or at the front entrance of MTHS. Or you can make a monetary donation online at the MTHS website.