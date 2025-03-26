MTHS softball player Amaya Johnson named WIAA Athlete of Week

Amaya Johnson from the Mountlake Terrace High School softball team has been named the WIAA/Gesa Credit Union Athlete of the Week.

A junior, Johnson led her team to a 2-0 start with a dominant offensive and pitching performance. She went 6-for-6 with four walks, including four home runs — highlighted by a grand slam. Across both games, she tallied 14 RBIs and also picked up a win in the circle.