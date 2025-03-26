MTHS softball player Amaya Johnson named WIAA Athlete of Week

Amaya Johnson from the Mountlake Terrace High School softball team has been named the WIAA/Gesa Credit Union Athlete of the Week.
A junior, Johnson led her team to a 2-0 start with a dominant offensive and pitching performance. She went 6-for-6 with four walks, including four home runs — highlighted by a grand slam. Across both games, she tallied 14 RBIs and also picked up a win in the circle.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.