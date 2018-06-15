MTHS seniors create more efficient turbine blade for STEM Senior Project

As part of their Senior STEM Project, two Mountlake Terrace High School students developed a design for a more efficient wind turbine blade. The blade was designed to power a portable wind turbine that will charge a battery.

A low-cost, power generating wind turbine could also benefit to people in Third World countries who are not connected to a power grid for their homes, according to a release by the Edmonds School District.

The students, Josh Ignacio and Colin Hanzeli, designed their own wind turbine blades using 3-D CAD software and printed the blades with a 3-D printer. Small-scale versions were tested by the students, then full-size blades were produced and shipped to MechNet Inc. of Mentor, Ohio and mounted into their full-size wind tunnel.

“Our school currently owns a Flotek 360 wind tunnel, manufactured by GDJ Inc., which has been fabulous for our aero projects, but the test section is too small for full-size tests like Colin and Josh were proposing,” said Craig DeVine, STEM Coordinator at Mountlake Terrace High School.

To test their blade design, the students operated this research grade wind tunnel remotely via the internet, and obtained accurate performance data for their 3-D printed blades. Audio and video systems allow students to see and hear their test projects.

“I would love to have a wind tunnel of this size in my classroom, but this would require more space and funding than we can justify,” DeVine said. “With MechNet’s help, students can do full-scale aerodynamic testing in the large, sophisticated wind tunnel, running it themselves, which is exactly what engages students in taking on big design challenges.”

MechNet also has other equipment, including four-cylinder engines and smaller wind tunnels, available to STEM students across the country.