Edmonds resident and Mountlake Terrace High Schools senior Noak Erickson placed first in the 2020 Washington State Science and Engineering Fair.

Competing in the Systems Software category, his project was titled “Intelligent Parking Garage Vehicle Control and Commuter Information.”

A resident of the Seaview neighborhood, Erickson attended Seaview Elementary and Brighton School before enrolling at MTHS.

He will be attending Western Washington University this fall.