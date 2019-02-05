MTHS senior nominated for 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholar Program

Mountlake Terrace High School senior Sophie Burbank of Brier has been nominated as a candidate in the 2019 U.S. Presidential Scholar Program run by the U.S. Department of Education.

The U.S. Presidential Scholar Program, begun in 1964 by President Lyndon Johnson, recognizes top high school seniors around the country in general studies; in visual, creative and performing arts; and in career and technical studies. Burbank’s nomination is for her academic achievements in career and technical programs at Mountlake Terrace High School.

Burbank has been active the Technology Student Association (TSA) clubs throughout her secondary education; she is a seven-time TSA Washington State Champion and has won three top honors at the TSA National Conference three times with a fourth place in Animatronics and second place in Structures last summer and a first place in structures in 2017.

Burbank joins Alexander Prakash of Edmonds and Grace Jung of Lynnwood as the only high school seniors in South Snohomish County to be nominated for the U.S. Presidential Scholar Program this year. Prakash and Jung are both seniors at Lakeside School in Seattle.

No more than 161 graduating seniors from around the country will be selected for the U.S. President Scholars’ honor in early May and then travel to Washington D.C. in June for the National Recognition Program and a medallion ceremony sponsored by the White House.