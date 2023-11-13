MTHS senior earns Washington STEM Rising Star Award

Mountlake Terrace High School senior Katie Larios has earned a Washington STEM Rising Star Award for 2023.

The awards highlight young women who will become the next generation of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineer and Math) leaders.

Larios “brings spirit and perseverance to her computer science courses as well as her school’s Feminism Club and Latino Student Union,” Washington STEM said in announcing her award. “She is a champion for other young women of color in STEM.”

In nominating Larios for the award, Brandon Owings, an AP computer science teacher at MTHS, said: “I came to know Katie when she signed up for AP Computer Science Principles. When she started the class, she had never tried programming. She never gave up, and her perseverance led to success in my class as well as the AP exam. Now I have her in AP Computer Science A, and as officer in the feminism club and the Latino Student Union.

Owings said that Larios “is one of the greatest advocates for new women of color in STEM.”

Learn more about Larios here.

Headquartered in Seattle and launched in 2011, Washington STEM is a statewide, education nonprofit leveraging STEM for social change, removing barriers to credential attainment and creating pathways to long-term economic security for systemically underserved students.