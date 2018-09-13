MTHS PTSA now accepting vendor registrations for Holiday Bazaar

The Mountlake Terrace High School PTSA is now accepting vendor registrations for the group’s annual Holiday Bazaar.

The event will take place on Saturday, Nov. 3 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School, located at 21801 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace. Setup will begin at 7 a.m. and cleanup will end at 5 p.m.

Table rentals cost $45 each, or two for $85. Table covers are not provided. The table fee goes directly toward the PTSA and programs sponsored by the organization.

For more information and to view the registration form, click here.