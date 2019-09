The Mountlake Terrace High School Parent Boosters will be hosting a Goodwill Donation Drive on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. in Mountlake Terrace High School parking lot.

Donations from the community will help fill a truck and earn money for booster club programs at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The school is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.