MTHS needs community volunteers to help students with college essay writing

The Mountlake Terrace High School Career Center is looking for volunteers to assist students with college essay writing. Most students need help picking a topic, organizing their thoughts, proper structuring and grammar. Volunteers are needed on a weekly/biweekly basis for an essay writing workshop.
If you are interested, contact Tribecca Brazil for more information at 425-431-5613 or brazilt542@edmonds.wednet.edu.
