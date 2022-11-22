MTHS music program hosting metals fundraiser Dec. 3

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Program wants your metals. The group is hosting a metal fundraising drive Saturday, Dec. 3 — just pull up and drop off.

Bring your appliances, yard equipment, computer parts, car parts, metal furniture and other metal recyclables. Computer screens, TV screens or propane tanks will be accepted.

The drive will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3 in the Mountlake Terrace High School Parking Lot, 21801 44th Ave. W. Mountlake Terrace.

Proceeds will benefit the Mountlake Terrace High School Music Boosters, a nonprofit organization that supports music education.

Find more information here.