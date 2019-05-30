MTHS music department concerts coming up

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Department will celebrate the end of the school year with a number of concerts throughout next week.

The MTHS Jazz Bands will kick off the week by playing a sold-out show at the Nectar Lounge in Seattle on Sunday, June 2. The concert will include Jazz 1, Jazz 2 and Jazz 3, plus a band made up of recent graduates of the program.

Free concerts open to all begin on Tuesday, June 4, in the high school’s theater. The MTHS orchestra will play on Tuesday; choirs will take to the stage on Wednesday and the school’s concert band will perform on Thursday. All three concerts are scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.

MTHS Music Department 2018-2019 End-of-Year concerts:

— Jazz bands; Sunday, June 2; 5 p.m. at the Nectar Lounge in Seattle (SOLD OUT)

— Orchestra; Tuesday, June 4; 7 p.m. at the MTHS Theater (free)

— Choir; Wednesday, June 5; 7 p.m. at the MTHS Theater (free)

— Concert band; Thursday, June 6; 7 p.m. at the MTHS Theater (free)