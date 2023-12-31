MTHS looking for beauty and health speakers for ‘Career Open Mic’

The career-finding program at Mountlake Terrace High, Career Open Mic, said it is looking for “a few fantastic people” to talk to students about careers in the beauty and health sector. This includes hair, colorists, beauty experts, aestheticians, yoga, pilates, massage therapists, even specialists like reiki.

“Our students want to hear from you!” an MTHS announcement said. “They want to know about your job, your career, how you got started and how they can follow in your footsteps.”

If this is something you can share with students or if you know someone who has a great story to tell in person, contact Jamie, coordinator for the Career Open Mic program in the Career Center, at jamieholterwork@gmail.com.