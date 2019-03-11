MTHS Key Club starts new tradition with pet food and supply drive

The Mountlake Terrace High School Key Club started what it hopes will be a new tradition during the past few weeks: a pet food/supply drive.

Led by freshman Makaela Black, Key Club members during the past two Saturdays collected items for three local no-kill shelters at the Alderwood Petco.

“Students enjoyed meeting folks, playing with dogs and working toward their goals,” said club advisor Kimberly Nelson. “Much to our surprise, the club collected two mini vans full of items to donate.”

“Amazing kids doing amazing things,” she added.

Still want to help? Contact Kimberly Nelson at [email protected].