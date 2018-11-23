MTHS Key Club gives back to community

With service to the community and assisting those in need as their mission, the Mountlake Terrace High School Key Club is putting words into action this school year as the group recently completed an effort to warm the feet of local children in need.

During the month of October, the students in the MTHS Key Club gathered 306 pairs of new socks and donated the collection to Concern for Kids in a drive they called Socktober.

The club has also been a part of the effort at Mountlake Terrace High School this month to collect non-perishable food to be donated to the Concern for Neighbors food bank in early December.

In January and February, the group plans to conduct another clothing drive for Concern for Kids; this time the club will be seeking donations of new underwear and gently used bras.

MTHS Key Club Advisor Kimberly Nelson praised the efforts of the students. “Key Club here is an amazing group of kids,” she stated.