MTHS Key Club celebrates 10 years with party, reunion

Key Club representatives during their December reunion included former presidents or mentors, from left: Larry Merwin (Kiwanis mentor), Jessi Triemstra, Navdha Chadha, Kimberly Nelson (MTHS advisor), Elizabeth Kisler, Aarthi Yogendran, Katie Wicklander, and Raechel Pendergraph (original president).

Mountlake Terrace High School’s Key Club celebrated its 10-year anniversary in December with a party and reunion of many past leaders.

In the past decade, MTHS’s Key Club has served the local and global community through food and toiletry drives, service projects for a wide variety of organizations and adopted families for the holidays. Club members have also greeted returning Navy ships, collected funds for emergencies, constructed items needed for health centers, and created inspirational items for youth.

