MTHS junior selected to attend Al Neuharth journalism conference in DC this summer

Mountlake Terrace High School junior and Hawkye student newspaper co-editor Terina Papatu was recently selected to represent the state of Washington at the Al Neuharth Free Spirit Conference

The annual Al Neuharth Free Spirit and Journalism Conference for high school juniors is sponsored by the Freedom Forum, which has as its mission to foster First Amendment freedoms for all.

“This is – unbelievably – a twelve-peat for the Hawkeye,” said MTHS journalism instructor and Hawkeye advisor Vince DeMiero. Twelve of the 24 Washington state recipients have come from MTHS since the inception of the Free Spirit conference, he said.