MTHS journalists, Hawkeye honored with state, national awards

The Mountlake Terrace High School journalism program and its students have once again been recognized on the state and national level for their work.

MTHS student journalists earned numerous honors through the 2020 Washington Journalism Education Association (WJEA) competition, which were announced this week. In addition, the website for the MTHS student newspaper, the Hawkeye was named a 2020 Pacemaker winner.

Awarded by the National Scholastic Press Association, a Pacemaker Award is considered to be the highest national honor for student journalism. The Hawkeye website was named a finalist for that award earlier this year. Judges select Pacemaker finalists and Pacemakers based on the following: coverage and content, quality of writing and reporting, leadership on the opinion page, evidence of in-depth reporting, design, photography, art and graphics.

“These young journalists make me so proud,” said long-time MTHS journalism instructor and Hawkeye adviser Vince DeMiero. “ It truly is an honor to live and work in a community that values a robust, responsible, and free student press.”