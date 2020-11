The work of Mountlake Terrace High School journalism students was recognized during the 2020 Journalism Education Association/National Scholastic Press Association National Convention held virtually Nov. 19-20.

In the Best of Show, the student newspaper website TheHawkeye.org placed 9th.

In the National Student Media contests, sophomore Penelope Goodwin earned an excellent for sportswriting and junior Nathan Reyes earned an excellent for press law & ethics.