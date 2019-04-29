MTHS journalism program again nationally recognized

As they do each year, Mountlake Terrace High School journalism and yearbook students brought home several awards from the Journalism Education Association/National Student Press Association national journalism convention.

According to MTHS instructor Vincent F. DeMiero, who serves as adviser for the student-run Hawkeye newspaper and the TEMPO yearbook, the convention draws 3,600 students from across the U.S. and internationally “to hone their craft, attend workshops and compete against tough national standards.”

Among the honors received by MTHS in this year’s convention, held in Anaheim, Calif., are:

National Journalist of the Year: Senior Annika Prom, who earlier this year was named the Washington State Journalist of the Year by the Washington Journalism Education Association, was named one of just six runners-up for the national award. “Essentially, this means Annika has been named one of the top seven student journalists in the country,” DeMiero said. “She was presented with a beautiful plaque and a wonderful scholarship.

In on-site competitions, senior TEMPO Editor Marianne Nacanaynay earned the only Superior in Yearbook Layout: Theme. Other competition winners included: Senior Hawkeye co-editor Annika Prom, senior copy editor Matthew Hipolito, and junior news editor Nolan DeGarlais earned Honorable Mentions in Online News Package for this story: thehawkeye.org/22157/feature/ffa-empowers-students-to-fight-for-their-futures/] Senior Semira Beraki earned an Honorable Mention in Review Writing Senior Venessa Estrada earned an Honorable Mention in Commentary Writing Freshman Jonah Paulsene earned an Honorable Mention in News Writing Freshman Sovanrom Sot earned an Honorable Mention in Sports Writing



Also in attendance for MTHS were Trinity Alber, Caroline Erdey, Ritika Khanal, Samantha Svikel, Tommy Tran, Jake Paulsene, Jonathan Kwong, Nathaniel Reyes, and HBN staff members Danny Vega and Cameron Ferguson.

Earlier in the convention, the following awards were presented to the organization and MTHS:

The First Amendment Press Freedom Award. This is the ninth time that MTHS has been named a recipient of this prestigious award.

The Hawkeye’s website – www.theHawkeye.org – received a Pacemaker Finalist award. This is considered the top award in scholastic journalism that an organization can earn.

DeMiero noted that the journalism program was also informed last week that Nolan DeGarlais has been selected to represent the entire state of Washington at this summer’s Spirit Journalism Conference in Washington D.C.

“This is – unbelievably – an eight-peat for the Hawkeye with the past eight recipients coming from MTHS,” DeMiero said. “Nolan will spend an all-expenses-paid week in the nation’s capital learning from the best in the news media. This is the ninth time that MTHS has had a representative chosen for the program.”