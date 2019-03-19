MTHS journalism, broadcast, yearbook students earn awards at state convention

Mountlake Terrace High School students earned multiple honors during the Washington Journalism Education Association State Convention at Seattle’s Cleveland High School last weekend.

As we reported earlier, senior Hawkeye co-editor Annika Prom was named the 2019 WJEA State Journalist of the Year. Prom will be the Washington state entry into the JEA National Journalist of the Year to be announced in April. This is the fourth time in program history that a member of the Hawkeye has been named the journalist of the year. Previous winners were Adam Jude, Nick Fiorillo and Stephi Smith. Fiorillo, Smith and Prom have all written stories for MLTnews.

In the on-site contests, these students earned awards: Senior Samantha Svikel, excellent in newspaper feature writing Freshman Lin Miyamoto, honorable mention in editorial cartooning Junior Nolan DeGarlais, superior in headline writing/copy editing Senior Salman Ghous, honorable mention in newspaper/newsmagazine layout Freshman Caroline Erdey, honorable mention in news/feature photography for newspaper Junior Jonathan Kwong, excellent in news/feature photography for yearbook Senior Sierra Clark, superior in visual communications/infographic Freshman Daniel Vega-Garcia and junior Corey Blanchard, excellent in video broadcast feature for the Hawk Broadcasting Network

Each student received a certificate, and those earning a superior award also received a medal and a commemorative armband signed by John Tinker. The armbands honor the 50 years since the landmark Tinker v. Des Moines supreme court decision.

John Tinker was the keynote speaker at the event.

HBN also participated – see Angelo Comeaux for their great news, too!