MTHS Jazz Quintet to perform at Baguus Little Asia Feb. 22

The Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Quartet is performing at Baguus Little Asia restaurant on Saturday, Feb. 22.

The combo will perform a two-hour set from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a mix of standards and contemporary jazz. Arrive early for a good seat.

Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace. Learn more on the MTHS Bands Facebook or Instagram pages.