MTHS jazz musicians to perform with Ari Hoenig Trio Dec. 4

Jazz musicians at Mountlake Terrace High School will be joined on stage by professional musician Ari Hoenig for a special concert on Tuesday, Dec. 4, in the school theater.

The jazz concert will feature the Ari Hoenig Trio performing with Terrace’s Jazz 1 and Jazz 2 bands; showtime is 7:00 p.m. with tickets available at the door. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students and senior citizens, and a special $40 deal for families (two adults and two students/children).

Hoenig has performed on more than 100 albums since being a member of the North Texas University Jazz Band in 1996; the drummer and composer has also produced a large collection of respected education materials.

In addition to Tuesday’s concert, Hoeing is scheduled to spend three hours with Terrace jazz musicians in a special afternoon clinic at the high school.