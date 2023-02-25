MTHS Jazz Combo to perform at Baguus Little Asia Feb. 25

Mountlake Terrace High School Jazz Combo is performing at Baguus Little Asia restaurant on Saturday, Feb. 25.
The combo will perform a two-hour set, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. with a mix of standards and contemporary jazz.
Baguus Little Asia is located at 23511 56th Ave. W. #107, Mountlake Terrace. Learn more here.
