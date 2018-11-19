MTHS Jam Session celebrates 25 years Tuesday, Nov. 20

Jam Session, the kickoff event for the Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ winter sports season, celebrates its 25th anniversary this year with its usual lineup of music, games, performances and plenty of high-flying basketball action.

Jam Session XXV takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 5:30 – 9 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School; admission is $5, or $3 if you bring a canned food donation for the school’s November food drive.

The evening will include three basketball scrimmages, one each by the Hawks’ boys team, the Hawks’ girls team and a collection of Terrace graduates in an alumni game. Members of the Terrace boys and girls squads will also challenge each other in a three-point shootout competition while some of the boys will show off their slam dunk skills.

Jam Session will also include performances by the school’s cheer and hip hop dance squads, a live DJ, prize giveaways and even contests for spectators.

Jam Session XXV is sponsored by the MTHS student newspaper The Hawkeye, Sound Music Publications, Wilcox Construction, Sorelli Pizza, Brier Pizza and MLTnews.com.