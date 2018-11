The Mountlake Terrace High School PTSA is hosting a “Hawks to Hawks” Book Drive to collect new and gently used books to give to Mountlake Elementary students (the little Hawks).

Books are being collected through Dec. 3. The goal is 470 books so each elementary school child will receive one.

If you have any questions, contact Sandy Merten at [email protected]

Click the link to see list breakdown of students by grade and book ideas.