MTHS hosting gift card drive for families in need

Mountlake Terrace High School is hosting a gift card drive for families in need of support over the winter holidays. The drive runs from now through Dec. 15.

The school is requesting gift cards from stores such as Walmart Target, Amazon, Fred Meyer and Costco. Donors can drop off the cards in the main office, in the drop box for school mascot Hurkey the Hawk.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.