MTHS hosting ‘Fill the Truck’ donation drive June 1

Mountlake Terrace High School is offering another Goodwill “Fill the Truck” Donation Drive on Saturday, June 1, to raise money for school programs.

A Goodwill Industries collection truck will be in the main parking lot of the high school accepting donations of clothing, electronics, small furniture, collectables and other items during the drive, scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Once the truck is filled, the MTHS Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) will receive a check from Goodwill in exchange for hosting the event.

For a full list of what Goodwill can and can’t accept as donations on Saturday, click https://seattlegoodwill.org/blog/477-donation-drive-tips-and-guidelines.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W.