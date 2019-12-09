MTHS holiday concerts set for Dec. 12, 17

The Mountlake Terrace High School Music Department is presenting a pair of upcoming concerts sure to bring some holiday cheer to all.

The MTHS jazz bands take the stage on Thursday, Dec. 12, for a concert full of seasonal music. The event is set for the school’s theater starting at 7 p.m.

On Tuesday, Dec. 17, the MTHS orchestra and choir get their turn to perform in the theater again starting at 7 p.m.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W. Both concerts are free of charge.

Upcoming MTHS Holiday Concerts

Jazz bands

Thursday, Dec. 12

MTHS Theater

7 p.m.

Orchestra & Choir

Tuesday, Dec. 17

MTHS Theater

7 p.m.