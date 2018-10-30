MTHS holiday bazaar set for Saturday, Nov. 3

The holiday season must be approaching fast as one of the largest arts, crafts, gifts and food bazaars in the area takes place this Saturday.

The MTHS Parent Teacher Student Association (PTSA) hosts the school’s Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Mountlake Terrace High School.

More than 80 vendors and groups are expected to have booths at the event, that will fill the high school’s cafeteria and some of the building’s hallways. The bazaar is one of the first on the calendar in anticipation of the upcoming Thanksgiving/Christmas/Hanukkah/Kwanzaa holiday gift-giving season.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801-44th Ave. W. in Mountlake Terrace.