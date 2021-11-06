MTHS holding food drive in November, benefiting Concern for Neighbors

Mountlake Terrace High School will be collecting food and cash donations through the month of November for the Concern for Neighbors food bank. Families and the community can make cash donations online during the month of November at this link.
Students can bring non-perishable food items to their advisory class. There will be a drive-thru drop off event on Saturday, Nov. 13 from noon-3 p.m.
