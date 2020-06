The Mountlake Terrace High School Class of 2020 received congratulations from family, friends and community members who drove by on 44th Avenue West Friday, June 12, 2020. Standing in their caps and gowns, the graduates accepted horn honks, cheers and applause instead of a live, in-person graduation ceremony, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

— Photos by Jonah Wallace

— Videography by David Carlos