MTHS grad takes second place in women’s javelin at state Junior Olympics

Recent Mountlake Terrace High School graduated Hope Ambachew took home second place in the women’s javelin event with a throw of 31.13 meters last weekend at the USATF Pacific Northwest Association Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Tacoma.
Ambachew now advances to the USATF Region 13 Championships July 7-10 at Hanford High School in Richland. The top five athletes in each individual event at the regional championships will qualify for the national championships, and in combined events the top two athletes will qualify to move on.
The National Junior Olympic Championships will be July 25-31 in Sacramento, California.
