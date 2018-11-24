MTHS grad now at SPU headed to NCAA cross country championships

1 of 2

While at Mountlake Terrace High School, Katherine Walter helped the Hawks’ girls cross country team qualify for the state championship meet three times. Now a college junior, Walter is helping her Seattle Pacific University Falcon teammates make a mark on a national scale.

Walter and the Falcon women’s cross country team are heading to Pittsburgh to compete at the 2018 NCAA Division II Cross Country National Championships on Saturday, Dec. 1.

SPU was given an at-large berth to the national meet after finishing fourth in the Division II Western Regionals on Nov. 17. The Falcons had three runners who placed in the top 20 among the 217 competitors at regionals, including Walter who finished 19th.

Running in snowy Billings, Montana, Walter completed the 6 kilometer regional meet course in 21:43.93, a time and performance that impressed Falcon Coach Chris Reed. “Katherine had never been in the top 20 in conference (Great Northwest Athletic Conference) and now she’s top 20 in the region,” he said.

Seattle Pacific has a long history of success in women’s cross country. This will be the Falcons’ 18th trip to a national championship meet but the first since 2015, making it the first trip for Walter to an NCAA national competition.

Walter, a 2016 graduate of Mountlake Terrace High School, wasn’t the only former Hawk to compete at the Division II Western Regionals on Nov. 17. Joan Park, a 2018 MTHS grad and now a freshman at Pacific Lutheran University, finished 53rd at the Western Regional while Katherine Gustafson, a 2017 Terrace graduate and sophomore at Gonzaga University, placed 178th at the event.

— By Doug Petrowski