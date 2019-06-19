MTHS grad ‘Chef Kyle’ schools students in cooking skills

Back in 1999, Kyle Cole was impressing his teachers with his wacky high school boy antics: questionable at best. But fast forward 20 years and Cole is a highly educated top shelf chef who is enjoying a formidable career. Recently he was spotted as a guest on local TV shows advertising his new restaurant “Spark” in Redmond. And just a couple weeks ago he was a guest chef at his alma mater, Mountlake Terrace High School, showing off his ninja knife and pan skills.

According to MTHS instructor Kimberly Nelson, Chef Kyle wanted to teach students how to create something at home while teaching them new skills. He fabricated a chicken, which is the fancy way of saying he cut up a whole chicken into pieces that can be used in a variety of ways. He also demonstrated how to use basic items and fresh herbs to make pan sauces. One skill he focused on what how to build flavor in a dish: fat, salt, herbs, citrus and savory.

“The Chef classes at MTHS are fortunate to have grads who are willing to visit and pass on their experience and wisdom,” Nelson said. “Students receive the message grads offer because they were once sitting in classes eager to learn, inspiring students to set goals for their future.”