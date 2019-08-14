MTHS grad Angela Jones selected as CEO of Washington STEM

The board of directors of Washington STEM announced Wednesday that after a nationwide search, education leader and Mountlake Terrace High School alumna Angela Jones has been selected as the new CEO.

“Angela’s deep knowledge of the education landscape in Washington and its many stakeholders, strong track record of building relationships that span the state, and unwavering commitment to equity and transformational change make her the leader we need,” said Liz Tinkham, Washington STEM board chair.

Jones, who grew up in Mountlake Terrace and graduated from MTHS in 1989, brings nearly 30 years of leadership experience in the education sector. For the last 15 years, she has served in higher education at both Washington State University and Eastern Washington University. Prior to that, she served seven years in K-12 public education as the Director of Human Resources and Reconciliation Services for Spokane Public Schools. Jones holds a Juris Doctor from Gonzaga University School of Law, a Master of Science in Communication Studies from Eastern Washington University and a Bachelor of Liberal Arts degree with an English/Language Arts teaching emphasis from Washington State University.

Washington STEM, a statewide nonprofit founded in 2011, works to ensure that youth who otherwise wouldn’t have opportunities can access high-quality STEM education and pathways that will help them thrive in a technology-driven economy. Washington STEM partners with 10 regional STEM Networks — including the local Snohomish STEM Network — that involves business, education and community leaders. According to a Washington STEM announcement, the goal is “to identify smart, scalable solutions that help improve access for youth of color, rural youth, students in low-income communities and girls.”

Collectively, Washington STEM impacts more than 660,000 students across the state from preschool through postsecondary education, the announcement said.

“I was the student that needed Washington STEM advocating on my behalf,” Jones said. “In high school I had a deep passion for microbiology. Unfortunately, I didn’t have some of the systemic supports needed to thrive in science courses while in college. I often wonder what I might be doing if the commitment to connecting STEM through early learning, K-12, and post-secondary with youth of color was what it is today. I’m incredibly honored to be given the opportunity to lead this wonderful and committed team, all in service of Washington students.”