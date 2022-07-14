MTHS grad Ambachew qualifies for national Junior Olympics competition

Recent MTHS grad Hope Ambachew earned third place at the USATF Junior Olympics Regional Championships in Richland and is moving on to nationals in Sacramento.

Ambachew had a throw of 31.52 meters at the regional championships July 10. That betters her throw of 31.13 meters at the USATF Pacific Northwest Association Junior Olympic Track and Field Championships in Tacoma, where she placed second in late June to qualify for the regional event.

The National Junior Olympic Championships will be July 25-31 in Sacramento.