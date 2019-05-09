MTHS golfer Brooke Rinehimer named Athletic Department Athlete of Week

Mountlake Terrace Hawks’ golfer Brooke Rinehimer has been named the MTHS Athletic Department Athlete of the Week.

Terrace girls golf Coach Mike McDaniel gave Rinehimer praise with the announcement of her selection for the honor.

“Brooke is a consistent golfer who brings a winning attitude to practice and matches,” McDaniel said. “Brooke has impressed not just her own coach with her golf skills but the other Wesco coaches as well. Brooke will continue to be successful because she is a great person, student-athlete and a great golfer.”