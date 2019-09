Are you a golfer or know someone who is? The Mountlake Terrace Golf Team is hosting a golf tournament fundraiser on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Nile Golf Course in Mountlake Terrace.

The tournament is a four-person scramble. Cost is $75 per person or $300 per foursome, which includes greens fees, lunch and prizes .

To register or for more information, email [email protected]