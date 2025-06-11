MTHS girls’ soccer ‘backbone,’ Claire August, pledges to University of Redlands

Mountlake Terrace High School soccer star Claire August signed her commitment to the University of Redlands on June 10 at Mountlake Terrace High School.

The 17-year-old August said Redlands contacted her after they saw one of her Elite Club National League games in Davis, California and later saw her recruitment reel, where her footwork is on display.

The video shows August’s uncanny instincts as a forward and midfielder. Besides her goals and turnovers that completely reverse the course of the game, she shows a strong sense of teamwork.

Girls’ Soccer Coach George Dremousis said that August has an equal number of scores and assists. Furthermore, he’s proud of her accomplishments as a student.

“We’ll miss her next year,” Dremousis said. “She’s the backbone of the team.”

The University of Redlands is about as close to Mexico as Mountlake Terrace is to Canada. What attracted the left-foot dominant August to the far-warmer Southern California interior was the school and the people.

“I met the girls there, and it was a good fit,” August said of her future teammates.

The site tour is when August said she decided on Redlands. Although the campus is beautiful, she said the soccer program and its leadership won her over.