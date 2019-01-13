MTHS girls basketball coach has been fired, school district says

The Edmonds School District has announced that Michael Jones has been fired from his post as head coach of the Mountlake Terrace Hawks girls basketball program.

A statement issued by District Communications Specialist Kelly Franson read in full, “Michael Jones has been relieved of his coaching duties at Mountlake Terrace High School, but is still employed by Edmonds School District as a paraeducator at Brier Terrace Middle School.”

No explanation for Jones’ dismissal was given. “Edmonds School District can confirm actions taken but does not discuss personnel matters,” Franson said in an email.

Jones had been named to head the basketball program prior to the start of team tryouts on Nov. 12 and coached six varsity games. Without any public announcement, the school district replaced Jones with Daun Brown following the Dec. 18 varsity game against Marysville-Getchell. Brown led his first practice with the program on Dec. 20.

Tensions in the program reached their peak prior to the Dec. 18 Terrace-Getchell matchup as only a handful of Hawk players dressed for the game — others either refused to play or were suspended for the contest.

The decisions to remove Jones from the position and replace him with Brown were made at the district level, confirmed Mountlake Terrace High School Athletic Director Sharalee Burr.

— By Doug Petrowski