MTHS football team named WIAA Team of Month for October

The Mountlake Terrace High School football team was named one of the six Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) Teams of the Month for October.

In announcing the award, the WIAA noted that the team “has demonstrated exceptional teamwork and skill, finishing the regular season in second place in the Wesco 3A South League with an overall record of 6-2. For the first time in school history, the MTHS football team defeated both the Shoreline School District varsity football teams as well as all three of the Edmonds School District varsity football teams.

Beyond their athletic achievements, “MTHS exemplifies the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie,” the WIAA announcement said. “Each player has consistently supported one another, demonstrating respect for each other, their coaches, and the officials, as well as rival teams. This team’s hard work, resilience and positivity has inspired so many students in the school as well as in the community. Additionally, the entire football program made a significant impact off the field by participating in the 2024 Buddy Walk on Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. This is the fourth year in a row the program has celebrated and supported folks with Down syndrome and their families in the community.”