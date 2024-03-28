MTHS football fundraiser to replace aged helmets

The Mountlake Terrace High School football program is looking to raise $8,000 this spring to replace a number of helmets that must be retired from use, according to a news release.

“We are asking the Mountlake Terrace community to help us in our efforts to provide safe, functional and reliable football helmets for the student athletes in our football program for the next five years,” Mountlake Terrace coach Archie Malloy said on a 99 Pledges webpage.

The program has to replace 33 helmets this spring that have been rejected for possible re-conditioning.

“It is my duty and responsibility to mitigate injuries associated with football and I can only do this with proper safety equipment,” Malloy said.

Donations to the fundraising effort can be made at https://app.99pledges.com/fund/MountLake24.