MTHS football coach Malloy honored as Wesco South Co-Coach of Year

Mountlake Terrace High School football coach Archie Malloy has been named Co-Coach of the Year for Wesco 3A South Football. This honor is voted on by the other coaches in the Wesco League.
This is Malloy’s second time in four seasons being named either Coach of the Year or Co-Coach of the Year.
