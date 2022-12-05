MTHS food drive extended to Dec. 7

Due to weather events, the MTHS Community Service Food Drive has been extended until Wednesday, Dec. 7.
The school will end its food drive with a One Day Blitz on Dec. 7. Parents and community members are encouraged to share what they can. Students will be in the drop-off lane before school to collect cash and food donations (please no perishable items).
The goal is to stock the shelves of the food bank for the winter break. If you would like to donate online, you may use this link: wa-edmonds-lite.intouchreceipting.com.
