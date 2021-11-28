MTHS food drive continues through Dec. 3; one-day blitz at school Dec. 1

The Mountlake Terrace High School food drive for the Concern for Neighbors Food Bank continues through Friday, Dec. 3, but the school is holding a “one-dau blitz” on Wednesday, Dec. 1 to collect donations.

On that day, those who can donate are asked to bring non-perishable food items, toiletries, pet food and baby supplies or cash donations. ASB students will be in front of the school collecting contributions from community members and parents at these times: 6:45 to 7:15 a.m. and from 1:50 to 2:30 p.m. Monetary donations can be made online any time before Dec. 3 at this link.

Mountlake Terrace High School is located at 21801 44th Ave. W., Mountlake Terrace.