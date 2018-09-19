MTHS families receive letter regarding possible threat of violence

Mountlake Terrace High School families received an email Wednesday about a possible threat of violence against the school.

The incident began on Tuesday, Sept. 18. A student reported a cell phone was stolen. Later that day, the student’s family began receiving dozens of profane text messages from the stolen phone.

One of the messages stated “I’m going to shoot up the school,” the letter to families stated.

The text was reported to school officials, who treated it with an abundance of caution by reporting it to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and the Edmonds School District Security Department. An investigation to locate the text sender is ongoing.

No school activities were altered for Wednesday.

The full letter sent home to parents Wednesday is below:

Good afternoon MTHS families,

MTHS responds in these circumstances with an abundance of caution. We’ve reported the message to the Mountlake Terrace Police Department and the Edmonds School District Security Dept. There is an open investigation to identify the message sender. We continue to follow our normal security protocols, which include maintaining minimal points of entry to our building, an on-campus police officer, and continued monitoring of the building by security and administrators. Beyond these steps, we have determined that no additional security measures are warranted at this time. All school programs and activities are happening as planned. In the coming days, we will follow up with additional communication about the investigative steps we have already taken that have led us to that determination and those steps we continue to take as we continue our investigation.

It is important to note that the family that received this message contacted us so that we could respond appropriately. We continue to request and appreciate that members of our school community report concerning incidents directly to building administration. In addition to reaching building administrators, you can use Safe Schools Alert, a tip reporting service, in four different ways:

Phone: 425.551.7393

Text: 425.551.7393

Email: [email protected]

Web: http://1480.alert1.us

We understand that these kinds of incidents can be stressful. If you are concerned for your student or if you need support, we encourage you to contact our Guidance Counselors at 425-431-5663 for assistance.

Greg Schellenberg, Principal