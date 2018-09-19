MTHS evacuated Tuesday afternoon for electrical smoke in theater

Mountlake Terrace High School was evacuated near the end of the school day Tuesday due to smoke in the building.

According to district spokeswoman Kelly Franson, an odor of electrical smoke was reported at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday inside the school’s theater. The building was evacuated at 1:45 p.m. Since it was nearly the end of the school day, students were allowed to leave for home as usual, or to remain evacuated on campus for after-school activities.

Meanwhile, South County Fire and Edmonds School District maintenance crews investigated the smoke. The smoke was determined to have originated in a faulty monitor in the HVAC system. An all-clear to re-enter the building was given at 2:25 p.m.

The MTHS Theater remained closed for the rest of Tuesday for repairs, though other evening activities continued as scheduled.